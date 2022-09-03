Anthony Bowens Say This AEW All Out Match Has 'Big Energy' In The Locker Room

This Sunday, The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at "All Out," but Anthony Bowens knows that the main event is the talk of the town. Jon Moxley and CM Punk will compete for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in what is arguably the show's most anticipated bout, and the aforementioned Acclaimed member revealed that it's created some excitement behind the scenes.

"I think there's a big energy. Even in the locker room, I was walking around yesterday and I was like, "It's a really good vibe here today." Not like it was any different than usual, but people are really thrilled about this pay-per-view," he told Wrestling Inc.

Of course, Punk and Moxley isn't the only highly anticipated bout on the "All Out" card. There are currently 15 matches set for "All Out" as of this writing, so a substantial portion of AEW's roster will have the chance to showcase their skills in front of the fans. According to Bowens, the chance to perform in front of a huge live crowd is a key reason for the good vibes. "There's always this excitement going into the pay-per-view because the crowd is always so loud from start to finish, and everyone can't wait to get out there."

Recent reports coming out of AEW suggest that there's some drama behind the scenes, which reportedly prompted Tony Khan's meeting with the locker room. However, Bowens' words suggest that there is more positivity backstage than some rumors would have people believe, which is a sentiment that's been echoed by Christopher Daniels.