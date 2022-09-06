Matt And Reby Hardy React To Backstage AEW Drama Involving CM Punk

As the backstage drama involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page continues to unravel, Matt Hardy & his wife, Reby, have taken to social media to show solidarity with the AEW originals.

In the aftermath of reports detailing a scuffle between Young Bucks and Punk, Reby called out the AEW World Champion through a video posted on TikTok.

The video included the following quote: "Without the bucks AEW wouldn't exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their house and talking sh-t on them like that."

Reby would follow up the quote with a screenshot of a tweet that CM Punk posted on May 21, 2022. That tweet was meant to be Punk's way of showing solidarity with Sasha Banks and Naomi, less than a week after the duo staged a walkout from WWE.

"Doesn't matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative," Punk wrote. "Stand with them. Because they'll do the same thing to you and you'll wish someone helped. Trust me. You're expendable. Together, you're unstoppable."

Earlier on Monday, Matt tweeted a photo of himself and The Elite teaming up during the inaugural Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2020. Matt followed it up a tweet where he seemingly accused Punk of "tearing people down" during his post-AEW All Out media scrum.

It remains to be seen if AEW addresses the ongoing drama during "Dynamite" this Wednesday. While AEW President Tony Khan has yet to announce any suspensions, Fightful Select is reporting that a process is underway to determine the person responsible for the altercation. The report added that Ace Steel, who allegedly threw a steel chair that struck Nick Jackson in the eye, is expected to be let go by the company. Steel, a close friend of Punk, got physically involved in the altercation after Omega and the Bucks reportedly stormed Punk's locker room to confront him over his scathing comments about AEW's EVPs.