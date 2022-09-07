Triple H Comments On Pat McAfee's New Full-Time Gig And WWE Status

Pat McAfee is not one to have a light schedule at any time, as he is a commentator for WWE's "SmackDown" brand and has the "Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube, where he talks sports and other events multiple times per week. McAfee has also wrestled in WWE, both on "NXT" and the main roster, taking on opponents such as Adam Cole, Austin Theory, and even former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. McAfee most recently wrestled Happy Corbin, who he lived with at one point, at SummerSlam 2022, a match that saw him walk away with the victory following a Code Red to Corbin.

That's not where McAfee's work ends, however, as it has now been announced that the former Indianapolis Colts punter will be joining ESPN's College GameDay and will be full-time in the position moving forward. Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's current Head of Talent Relations and Chief Content Officer, tweeted out a message to McAfree regarding the latter's new position with ESPN

"Pat McAfee approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay," Levesque said. "We'd never stand in Pat's way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the WWE Universe and we look forward to his return."

Levesque has confirmed that while McAfee is still with the WWE family, he will be taking some time off in order to fulfill his obligation with this new deal. McAfee has been doing commentary alongside Michael Cole since the week after WrestleMania 37 in 2021, with Cole praising McAfee over the past year and a half and stating that he has helped Cole in different ways.