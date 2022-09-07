Chris Jericho Segment Announced For AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho will be appearing on tonight's edition of "AEW Dynamite"! AEW announced through their Instagram and Twitter earlier today that the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be addressing the "AEW Galaxy" following his win over Bryan Danielson this past Sunday at All Out. Jericho managed to pick up the win over Danielson after a blinded referee didn't see Jericho deliver a low blow to Danielson, which he then followed up with the Judas Effect.

The match between the pair came about after Danielson had made attempts to turn Jericho's teammate, Daniel Garcia to the face side, extending an invitation into the Blackpool Combat Club. Jericho did not take too kindly to this and told Danielson he was also upset that people kept calling him the best in the world. Danielson threw out the challenge to see who the better competitor was, to which Jericho accepted.

Jericho was not initially slated to be on tonight's edition of "Dynamite" in Buffalo, but was added at the last second following the recent reported suspensions of newly crowned AEW World Trios Champions The Elite, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler and Pat Buck. Whether CM Punk will be suspended, or possibly let go, remains unclear. The parties were suspended after a physical altercation broke out between Punk and The Elite, with Nakazawa, Cutler and Buck reportedly getting involved when they tried to break things up. Prior to this, Punk called The Elite "irresponsible EVPs" and accused them of leaking stories to the press concerning the influence he has over AEW CEO Tony Khan's booking choices.

Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" begins at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.