Brandi Rhodes Posts Interesting Tweet During AEW Dynamite

For the past few days, it's been hard not to notice the turmoil going on in AEW following a wild All Out post-show media scrum and an even wilder reported post-scrum brawl between CM Punk and members of The Elite. The show goes on, however, as it did last night with "AEW Dynamite," sans Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, who reportedly have all been suspended for their actions. A former AEW executive may now be preparing to weigh in on the chaos.

Right before the top of the hour on "AEW Dynamite" last night, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to post an interesting statement.

"I've been way too f*****g nice," Rhodes tweeted.

Given the time Rhodes chose to tweet this out, many have speculated that it was in relation to the recent controversy surrounding AEW. Rhodes, herself a polarizing figure during her time with the promotion, worked as AEW's Chief Brand Officer from its formation in January 2019 until February 2022, when she left the promotion alongside her husband, former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes.

While Cody Rhodes has since rejoined WWE as a wrestler (though he is currently out of action as he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle), Brandi Rhodes has largely gone unseen since leaving AEW and has yet to appear in WWE in an official capacity. It was reported a month ago that Brandi Rhodes had worked a match at the WWE Performance Center and helped organize representation for Kulture City at WWE SummerSlam.