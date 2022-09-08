Miro Shares Interestingly Timed Looney Tunes Tweet

Miro is having a very good time with all this AEW tumult.

The former TNT Champion took to Twitter today to suggest that he has an eye on ... something, possibly the current drama in All Elite Wrestling. Sharing a simple gif of Wile E. Coyote looking through oversized binoculars, the tweet continues a trend of cryptic tweets from Miro, who also mockingly retweeted an old tweet from CM Punk in which the former AEW World Champion posted a message of worker solidarity that is ringing hollow for some after Punk's instantly notorious rant against AEW management and talent. Miro also retweeted former AEW Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler, who said he "misses 2 vs. 2 tag matches." Wheeler and his tag partner, Dax Harwood, have been teaming with Wardlow in trios matches much like Miro himself, who also wrestled in a trios match at All Out.

Miro has not been shy in the past about criticizing his home promotion. He said back in June that the TNT title that he once held has "gone to s***," which, along with his laughter at Punk's tweet about locker room camaraderie, does not paint the happiest portrait of the Bulgarian wrestler. With reports of Punk being on the shelf due to injury, as well as his behavioral issues, and The Elite suspended, Miro might see more opportunity on a truncated roster. Miro has wrestled a total of four times on AEW programming this year, most of which involved his unsuccessful challenge for the AEW All Atlantic Championship. Miro qualified for the four-way match to crown the inaugural champion, but was bested by current champion PAC.