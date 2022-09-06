Miro Reacts To Four-Month-Old CM Punk Tweet

You may not have noticed, but CM Punk has been in the news lately, and not because he just regained the AEW World Championship this past Sunday at AEW All Out. The AEW star made even more headlines after the event, when he unleashed some scathing shots at Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and EVPs the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, leading to a rumored wild locker room brawl that may lead to some legal issues for some involved, including Punk's trainer and good friend Ace Steel.

Since Punk's actions this past weekend, several fans have taken a different look at a tweet Punk posted several months ago regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of "WWE Raw." One person who is definitely doing so is fellow AEW star Miro, who quoted-tweeted Punk's show of solidarity, adding only a simple crying emoji to go along with it.

That Miro appears to view Punk's past comments as hypocritical in the wake of his recent actions shouldn't come as a massive surprise given reports coming out of the AEW locker room. It's since been suggested that Punk's comments at the post-show media scrum have gotten him significant heat within the AEW locker room, adding only more fuel to a fire that began when Punk went off-script and called out Page several weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite."

AEW will be back on the air tomorrow night for "Dynamite" in Buffalo, New York, their first event since All Out, Punk's post-show comments, and the ensuing brawl. At this time, it's unknown if Punk, Omega, or the Bucks, who won the AEW Trios Championships at All Out, will be appearing on the show.