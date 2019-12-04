Late last night, it was confirmed on WWE Backstage that John Morrison would be returning to WWE.

It was reported back in September that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was returning to WWE after leaving in 2011. Since leaving WWE, Morrison has made a name for himself in places like Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground, among other promotions.

On Twitter, Morrison commented, "Confirmed. I have signed with @WWE - I've never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can't wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business!"

This prompted CM Punk to respond with a comment of his own, stating, "Dude, @WillOspreay is in New Japan."

It should be noted that Seth Rollins and Ospreay were involved in a debate with Ospreay on Twitter not that long ago, with Rollins stirring the pot with the "Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period." line and stating that WWE already has a better version of Ospreay in Ricochet. Since then, Rollins has gone after Punk, attempting to get a match between the two. Appearing on WWE Backstage this week, Rollins appeared to move on from his rivalry with Punk following the latter not being on the show.

"I'm here, he's not here and I'm not shocked about that," Rollins said. "I think I've exhausted all of my energy on the subject. I just don't think it's going anywhere, I'm not shocked that he's not here, so I think it's time to maybe move on to something that matters. I wish he was here. I wish we could have a face-to-face, but it's not in the cards."

Ospreay has since responded to Punk's tweet, stating, "I'm blushing right ngl."