Dana Brooke recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and revealed that she recently signed a new five-year contract with WWE.

Brooke was asked about being on the main roster since 2016, after starting with WWE NXT in 2013, and how she plans to stand out in WWE.

"You have to make the most of any time you are given, and any opportunity I'm given, whether it was as Charlotte Flair's protégé, standing up against Ronda Rousey, being the statistician of Titus Worldwide, I want to show my range," Brooke said. "I'm willing to embrace anything that is thrown my way. Coming into 2020 and transitioning onto SmackDown, it's a fresh start for me.

"I just signed a new five-year deal in WWE, and part of my goal is to build my own personal brand. And women empowerment is a key in the success of my career and a key for WWE. We can do what the male wrestlers have done over the years, and now women are finally being given that chance. That also means that I get the chance to show what I can do, and I really believe that 2020 is going to be the year that people see a different side of me."

Brooke also talked about starting her own fashion line and her "Play Time Is Over" makeup line. She said she wants to eventually own an all-in-one fitness facility for women with a clothing boutique. Brooke ran a boutique before signing with WWE.

"I fell in love with fashion a long time ago and enhancing a woman's beauty," Brooke said. "A big goal for me is to remind women that they can achieve whatever they work toward. It's OK to fail, because you can learn from that. But quitting is an entirely different mindset. Women are constantly told, 'You can't do this.' The world needs women and men that are constantly reaching for their goals. Parents and single parents who still chase their goals. Finding time for that extra workout, or going back to school for a class.

"That's why I am pushing myself with my makeup line, Play Time is Over. It's designed for girls and women who want to enhance their beauty and feel pretty with that extra little sparkle. Eventually I want to own an all-in-one fitness facility called "All About You." It will be a gym, hair salon, makeup, and a clothing boutique in the front."

We've noted how Brooke recently had Twitter exchanges with 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Batista, which is apparently leading to a date between the two during WrestleMania 36 Weekend, if not before then. Brooke was asked if she's surprised that so many people have enjoyed following the conversation between she and The Animal.

"I've known Dave for a couple years, especially when my ex was bodybuilding," Brooke revealed. "Dave was big in the fitness and bodybuilding scene, and that's how we met. I've always respected what he's accomplished in WWE and in the movies, and I was quite surprised when he tweeted at me.

"I'm a very private person, so it was a little shocking for me that everything was out there. But it's so awesome that people have been so supportive. We'll see where it goes, but we share a lot of similarities and a lot of respect for one another. It was a little uncomfortable at first that everything is out there, but the way everyone has been so positive about it, it has a warm place in my heart."