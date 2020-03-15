Despite multiple venue location changes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, AEW is reportedly still going forward with The Elite taking on The Inner Circle in six-man tag action on this Wednesday's Dynamite, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

The winners of the match will receive entry advantage for the upcoming Blood and Guts Match (rules here) featuring the two factions: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Cody, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and a yet to be determined partner. On this past week's show, Nick Jackson was attacked by the Inner Circle and AEW announced he was "out indefinitely."

Originally scheduled for March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, it's likely that show will now be held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This week's show will also take place at that same venue without a live audience. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the city is suspending all events and gatherings at city facilities.

Dave Meltzer reported AEW President Tony Khan was hard at work rewriting this week's show, but planned on keeping that six-man tag match in, leading to speculation on the Blood and Guts Match still happening on March 25 without a crowd. Meltzer also said AEW had things "pretty much have everything booked" through the Double or Nothing PPV on May 23.

As noted, Tony Kahn held a backstage meeting at this past Wednesday's tapings in West Valley City, Utah to let talent and crew that if anyone feels ill or stressed about traveling to the show, that they can stay home without being judged. Also noting nobody will lose their spot or push.

On Twitter, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW should continue its storylines, despite not having a live crowd to react to them. Rhodes responded, "My personal opinion, we shouldn't hold back."