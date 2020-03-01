While NXT stars are poking fun at WWE Universal Champion Goldberg's victory over Bray Wyatt at last Thursday's Super ShowDown event, Chris Jericho congratulated his friend.

"Congrats to my bro Goldberg for becoming the WWE champion once again!! Some don't get it, but those who understand this business, understand that Bill equals BIG money. WHO'S NEXT??"

Goldberg was able to lock up the win after hitting the Jackhammer on Wyatt for the pinfall victory. The champion will now face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5. Wyatt is set to take on a returning John Cena at WWE's biggest show of the year.

For Jericho, he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley last night at AEW Revolution (results here).