The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles recently went live on Twitch and offered his well wishes for The Rock, as it was reported earlier that Rock and his family have been diagnosed with COVID. During the discussion, Styles revealed that he recently tested positive for the virus as well.

"A lot of people don't know or realize, but I also tested positive a few weeks ago," Styles said. "It may have been a month ago. I feel for people that have to deal with this, but my personal experience with it was I didn't have any problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family are safe and everyone is taken care of and not having many symptoms. That sucks for him and his family and hopefully they get through it fairly quickly."

"I went through it and was one of the lucky ones," Styles continued. "I didn't have many symptoms. Kind of had a headache and not much else. I was pretty lucky. I hear that Rock and his family are no longer contagious, so hopefully everyone is on the mend. So much conflicting information has came out about this thing, so who knows what to believe with it."

Styles moved back to SmackDown after getting into a backstage altercation with Paul Heyman while on the RAW roster. The altercation stemmed from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson being let go as part of the roster cuts. Styles was told it was Heyman's decision to let them go, but Paul denied it when Styles confronted him. After Styles went directly to McMahon, Vince told him it was Heyman's idea. The fact that Styles felt that Heyman lies to him caused quite a rift and AJ ultimately demanded to be sent to SmackDown to get away from him, but Heyman is now part of the SmackDown roster.

"It is what it is," AJ said. "I could care less. It's water under the bridge. Listen, I'm not saying I forgot what he's done, but I'm not going to be the guy that holds a grudge. It's one of those things where he knows he pissed me off and how I felt. Just because I don't trust him doesn't mean that I can't get along with him professionally. I'm not going to do or say anything mean to him. It's over. My buddies are doing fine. I was concerned about them when this whole thing went down, but they are doing great."

