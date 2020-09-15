After a violent confrontation last week and again this week, Impact Management announced that Rich Swann will return to in-ring action to seek retribution against the Impact World Champion Eric Young at Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 24th. This is the first match announced for this year's blockbuster pay-per-view event.

Their conflict began at Slammiversary in July. Rich Swann eliminated Eric Young from becoming the new Impact World Champion. Frustrated with the loss, Young took his vexation out towards Swann by permanently damaging his formerly repaired ankle with multiple chair shots.

Just two weeks after Young's infamous punishment, Swann informed Impact fans, as well as his peers, that the damage he suffered at the hands of Young was going to leave him with an indefinite injury, something he may never recover from. With that said, he formally announced his "in-ring retirement."

After the Impact roster came out to support Swann, a vicious Young greeted a disabled Swann up near the stage. Instead of apologizing for his actions, he tore through Swann's already damaged ankle one more. Swann was crying out in pain before the show concluded. Was that the depiction we were supposed to remember Swann by - a laid out, bruised, and battered man? No!

Just last week, Swann made his return to the Impact Zone after Young and Tommy Dreamer's main event match. He slid into the ring and started beating the ever-living snot out of the sadistic man who almost ended his 12-year career. This week, Swann begged the Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore for a shot at Young's championship. D'Amore, at first, was hesitant to give the go-ahead, but once EY came down to the ring and attacked both him and Swann, he was all for Swann challenging Young for a be-all-end-all match between the two of them.

At Bound For Glory, Swann and Young may close the book on their three-month rivalry. But, the real question is: will Swann be equipped enough to end "The World Class Maniac's" reign as the Impact World Champion?

Below is the updated card for Bound For Glory thus far:

Impact World Championship

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

Bound For Glory will broadcast live on Saturday, October 24th, on pay-per-view. You can pre-order the event here. Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next several weeks.