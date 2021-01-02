The WWE On FOX Twitter account put out a "Tier List" of SmackDown Superstars on Friday and the grades aren't going over well with a lot of fans on social media.

After backlash from Mickie James, who received an F grade, the WWE On FOX account revealed that the list was made up by FOX Sports WWE Analyst Ryan Satin. A column was published to the FOX Sports website detailing each grade at this link.

Mickie responded to the list and wrote, "[laughing emoji] [skull emoji] the only thing I've ever failed in was Trigonometry. #TrueStory also... who made this list anyway @WWEonFOX & please have them contact my agent. #ThankYou"

Mickie then responded to their tweet outing Satin as the creator, and referenced her appearance on Monday's Legends Night edition of RAW, writing, "It's ok! [laughing emoji] Apparently y'all missed the memo. I'm a Legend now! We shall say F is for Fanciest... clearly! In the future, if my name hits your lips make sure you put RESPECT on it. That's all. Happy 202Won & I can't wait to see you on Monday!!! [toast emoji] #WWERaw [fire emoji] [snake emoji] #LegendsNight [kiss emoji]"

She added in a follow-up tweet, "I forgot. Sarcasm & humor doesn't always translate in tweets. My bad y'all! #calmdown [toast emoji] [kiss emoji]"

Satin explained the list and wrote, "Keep in mind, these tiers represent how each Superstar is being used on TV at the moment – not level of talent."

The "Tier List" looks like this:

A+ - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

A - Bayley, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins

B+ - SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens

B - WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Otis, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair

C+ - Dolph Ziggler, King Baron Corbin, Murphy, Carmella

C - Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode, Dominik Mysterio, The Riott Squad, Natalya, Billie Kay, Chad Gable

D - Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Lars Sullivan

F - Kalisto, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley

