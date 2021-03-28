Earlier this month it was reported WWE had placed “do not slap leg when kicking” signs around the backstage area at RAW and SmackDown events.

The new edict came about after Vince McMahon saw a member of the SmackDown roster do an obvious leg slap, and wasn’t happy about it. The leg slap is something that’s been done for decades as a way to add sound effects to the move.

AEW has since poked fun at WWE’s rule, first on Being the Elite, when Matt Jackson was fined for breaking the “no leg slapping while laughing” rule. Two weeks ago on Dynamite, Don Callis handed over a shirt to The Young Bucks with the rule plastered across it.

This morning, Dax Harwood posted a clip from last week’s Six-Man Tag Match with the caption, “Not a leg slap in sight.” Harwood is now involved in MJF’s new stable, The Pinnacle, along with Cash Wheeler, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard.

FTR and Spears picked up a win last week against the Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin. This Wednesday, MJF says he has a gift to give his new faction.