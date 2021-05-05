On the April 26 episode of RAW, Braun Strowman became the first Superstar in the history of WWE, WCW and ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team and Handicap matches – all in the same night.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Strowman explained why he was thrust into the unprecedented position of wrestling three matches in one night.

“It’s been a little chaotic because everything’s been all over [the place], and people get sick and things change last minute,” Strowman said. “And part of me enjoys that, I’m not going to lie.

“This past Monday was a prime example. Everything was crazy because people got hurt, people were sick and stuff changes. All of a sudden, you’re in three matches in an hour and 10 minutes’ worth of a three-hour show. You’re freaking out, but when you get out there and get it done and hit a home run, it’s such a satisfying feeling.”

When asked about WWE’s fluctuating TV viewership, Strowman revealed that he watches WWE shows only on apps and social media.

“It’s a tough time right now. With how technologically advanced, everybody is and the media and stuff like that,” Strowman said. “It’s a challenge for everything that’s on television to try to draw live viewership. I’ll be honest, I haven’t even had cable in my house in the last decade. I keep up with our shows via our apps and social media.

“I think we’re doing a good job with everything that’s out there in the world, with everything at everyone’s fingertips. I think we constantly go above and beyond to do everything we can to keep our viewers entertained and to draw in new viewers and demographics.”

Strowman will face Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match at next Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash.