Andrade’s time with Federacion Wrestling has ended before it could even begin. In a tweet early Monday evening, the recent AEW signee announced he was pulling out of Federacion’s debut event, being held this Saturday in Mexico City.

“For all the people of Mexico City I want to inform you that this Saturday, June 19, I WILL NOT APPEAR at said event,” Andrade tweeted in Spanish. “A good arrangement was not reached with this new company. I hope to see you soon and I wish you a good start to the week.”

Only minutes after Andrade’s tweet, Ring of Honor Champion Rush announced on Twitter that he, along with Los Faccion Ingobernables members Bestia del Ring, Dragon Lee and Kenny King were also pulling out of the show. Rush noted the reason was “logistical issues.”

“LFI, we were left out of the event on June 19 with Federacion Wrestling due to logistic problems,” Rush tweeted in Spanish. “We wish Federacion Wrestling all the luck in the world.”

An hour later Lee would take to Twitter to confirm he also would be missing the event. He didn’t elaborate any further.

“We inform you that the Los Faccion Ingobernables will not participate in the event,” Lee tweeted in Spanish. “We wish you every success.”

Andrade, Bestia and Rush were scheduled to main event Saturday’s show against ROH stars Matt Taven, PJ Black and the Briscoe Brothers. Other matches scheduled are AEW stars Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix taking on ROH’s Bandido and a partner (originally scheduled to be Lee), a twenty man battle royal ROH star Vinny Marseliga and AEW’s Tay Conti making her Mexico debut in a six women’s tag match.

There is no word on the status of other ROH talent on this show. Likewise Fenix’ status was also up in the air, as he has been recovering from an injury over the last several weeks. The involvement of ROH talent with Federacion Wrestling’s debut was largely considered the catalyst to the demise of ROH’s working relationship with CMLL. After Taven was announced for the show, CMLL released a statement officially cutting ties with ROH after five years.

Andrade’s only appearance for Federacion Wrestling was at their inaugural press conference, where he announced his ties with the promotion. His Federacion was to be his third match since leaving WWE in the spring, following two tag matches in California that pitted him against lucha legend El Hijo del Santo. Andrade’s next scheduled appearance will be this Friday on AEW Dynamite, where he will have a special sit down interview with Jim Ross.

You can read all the tweets regarding this situation below.

Para toda la gente de la Ciudad de México quiero informarles que este sábado 19 de junio, NO ME PRESENTARÉ en dicho evento, no se llego a un buen arreglo con esta nueva empresa. Espero y nos veamos pronto les deseo un buen inicio de semana 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/M6FW9U676S — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 14, 2021

L.F.I

Quedamos fuera del evento del 19 de junio con @FederacionW por problemas de logística.

Les deseamos toda la suerte del mundo a Federación Wrestling.@KennyKingPb2 @dragonlee95 #Bestiadelring #ToroblancoRush pic.twitter.com/LcZ4zF8wBO — Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) June 14, 2021