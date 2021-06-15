Last year Jaxson Ryker earned the ire of some of the WWE locker room after he tweeted out support for Donald Trump in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed. The timing of the tweet was largely believed to be responsible for WWE scrapping plans for Ryker and Forgotten Sons stablemates Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, the latter two who were released in early 2021.

In an interview with the Two Man Power Trip podcast (as transcribed by Ringside News), Blake revealed that both he and Cutler asked Ryker to remove the tweet after receiving flack from the WWE locker room. While Ryker would apologize to both, he ultimately didn’t take the tweet down.

“When that tweet happened, I got messages from a couple of the boys and they let me know,” Blake said. “Steve texted me as well and we both messaged Ryker and were like, ‘hey, we’re getting some flack here from the boys, maybe take the tweet down.’ Ryker is his own man and he didn’t take the tweet down. He thought he was doing something right. I told Ryker ‘you didn’t tweet that thinking you were going to get in trouble or get us in trouble?’ He’s apologized to me several times and never meant to hurt our careers. He was just showing his support for something he believed in. That was that.

“Steve and I, once the tweet came out, we went the next day to the Performance Center and offered our apologies to everyone and the locker room to mend fences. We were told that this wouldn’t affect us. We were told ‘time heals all wounds’ and we were going to lay low for a couple of weeks and we were going to kick back in working with New Day. After a couple of weeks, that faded, and next thing you know we’re sitting at home all summer.”

Blake continued, saying that WWE called himself, Cutler and Ryker in September with plans to bring them back to TV. Once again plans changed, and months later Ryker was sent to RAW while Cutler and Blake were put with Baron Corbin on Smackdown. Cutler would be released in February, while Blake would be released in April as part of a wave of cuts.

“We got a call in September, all three of us, saying they were going to bring us back as the Forgotten Sons, but they were going to change our look,” Blake revealed. “They had an idea to bring all of us back together. Then, a month goes by, two months go by, we don’t hear anything and we find out in December that Ryker goes to Raw and we go to SmackDown and we’re with Corbin.

“When we went into the locker room, there was no heat on Steve and myself. We talked to everyone and made apologies on our behalf. There was no heat on our side from the boys standpoint, I don’t know from the office. When we talked to someone from the office, it sounded like there wasn’t heat there from creative because it sounded like they were going to keep going with us.”

Please provide an h/t to Ringside News for the transcription.