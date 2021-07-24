At last weekend’s Impact Slammiversary, NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White came to the ring for a face-off with Impact World Champion Kenny Omega. The show closed with White deciding on if he was going to “too sweet” Omega and his guys, Don Callis and The Good Brothers.

On this past Thursday’s Impact, White not only called out The Elite, but recruited Chris Bey into Bullet Club. The two will meet The Good Brothers on next week’s show.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, White was not the original person for Omega to feud with as Andrade was the initial pick to go up against the champion. Omega apparently wasn’t event aware of White and the new plans until he got to Nashville for the PPV.

The reported plan was to have Andrade — managed by Konnan — build a program with Omega. A six-man tag match featuring Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Andrade and two other wrestlers was scheduled for the tapings after Slammiversary with the first singles match in Mexico City.

Things fell through after Impact and Andrade couldn’t come to terms on the financial aspects of the deal.

The report noted it’s unclear if a singles match between White and Omega will happen, and if it does, under which promotion fans will see it happen in.

As noted, Chavo Guerrero debuted on this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite to be Andrade’s new executive consultant.