After appearing on this past weekend’s Impact Slammiversary, NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White is set to appear on Thursday’s episode of Impact at 8 pm on AXS TV.

At the end of Slammiversary, White got in the ring during Impact World Champion Kenny Omega’s post-match celebration after defeating Sami Callihan. The Good Brothers and Don Callis flanked Omega and offered up “too sweet” to White as the show went off the air.

Mickie James is also scheduled to appear this week after dropping Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at the PPV.

Below is the current lineup:

* NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White to appear

* Mickie James to appear

* Rosemary and Havok (c) vs. Fire N Flava (Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship)

* FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

* Matt Cardona, Jake Something, and Chelsea Green vs. Brian Myers, Sam Beale, and Tenille Dashwood

For those interested in spoilers on upcoming Impact shows, we have those here and here.