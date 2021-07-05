Former WCW star and current AAA booker Konnan talked about his recent appearance on AEW Dynamite on an episode of Keepin It 100 with Konnan. He had nothing but positive things to say about last about the appearance, from how it came off onscreen to the atmosphere backstage.

“It was one of the greatest experiences of my career,” Konnan said. “Because everybody’s very, very happy, everybody’s very helpful, everybody’s very professional. There’s this one room in there, that’s with Don Callis, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks. They’re all in there, they’re playing basketball games, they’re watching the NBA. It’s a very fun atmosphere. And I thought to myself ‘wow, I wish I would have grown up in this type of atmosphere.’

“And everybody is happy. I saw Vickie, I hadn’t seen her in fifteen years. I hadn’t seen Jerry Lynn in fifteen years, I hadn’t seen Big Show in like fifteen years. Legit, they’re very happy. It’s a really good, I’m not trying to get a job or anything like that, it’s a real cool vibe. Even after the show, they have food for everybody in this big conference room. You can take food to your room, you can eat it right there and then they have this other little lounge where everyone is just listening to music.”

Saturday Night Dynamite last week was Konnan’s third appearance on AEW programming. He first appeared during the Inner Circle’s trip to Las Vegas in November, then cameo’d during Stadium Stampede II at Double or Nothing this past May. Ultimately Konnan was left laying on this occasion, taking a spike piledriver at the hands of FTR after Santana and Ortiz were attacked backstage.

In addition to AEW Champion Kenny Omega’s continued reign as AAA Mega Champion, Konnan’s appearance points to a continued relationship between AAA and AEW. Omega is scheduled to defend the Mega Championship on August 14 at Triplemania XXIX, against fellow AAA/AEW star Andrade.