WWE is planning to hold a Queen of the Ring tournament this year, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

The tentative plan is for the event to be a main roster show airing on Peacock. It’s not known when the event will take place.

WWE last held an all-women’s show with the first-ever Evolution pay-per-view in October of 2018. That event was headlined by then-RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defeating Nikki Bella.

During a media call in June, Triple H was asked about the possibility of the company running another all-women’s event in response to NWA announcing the all-women’s EmPower show. Triple H sounded negative on the idea at the time saying that while it was a possibility, it was not “the must-have of the moment.”

“Haven’t we already done them?” Triple H asked. “It’s a funny thing to me, I just don’t… so equality is equality, equality is not, ‘I want my own show.’ Equality is not, ‘We have to have our own program.’ If I told you that I was making an all-men’s program and I didn’t want women on it, it would be criticized. And I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. I do think it’s funny when people go, ‘I want the best in the world regardless of contractual status.’ What, I’m sorry… but from a business person’s standpoint, then why do we have contractual status? Right? It doesn’t make any sense to me.

“Yeah, if you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to the WWE. That’s where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that’s an opinion, and you can, but it is what it is. While I’m all for it, I was one of the biggest drivers of it [WWE Evolution], and will we do another all-women’s event down the line? Possibly. But you know, it’s not the must-have of the moment. I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes and is it perfect? No. Will it always be in flux? Yes. But I think we do a pretty good job and in my opinion, again, my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE, and if they’re not, they want to be.”

Stay tuned for updates.

Recent Popular Wrestling Inc. Exclusives:

* WWE Fires Mark Carrano

* WWE Issuing Violations For Social Media Posts Naming Third Parties

* Christian Possibly Signing With AEW

* News On Carlito’s WWE Status

* WWE Adding Adnan Virk To RAW Announce Team

* Andrade Requests His WWE Release

* WrestleMania RAW Commentary Team Changed

* NWA Content Removed From YouTube Due To New Deal