John Cena, James Gunn, and Margot Robbie recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote The Suicide Squad, which debuted in theaters and on HBO Max this past weekend.

During the interview, Robbie revealed she “loved the Undertaker” growing up, but stopped watching when she became a teenager. While she was no longer an avid fan, WWE was still apart of her daily life.

“As a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena,” Robbie said. “So much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cut-out in his bedroom.

“So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of John Cena in the room.”

Robbie noted that the cut-out of her future co-star’s shadow would scare her at night.

“Sometimes I’d wake up in the middle of the night and [gasp] and then I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just John Cena, it’s okay,'” Robbie joked.

Cena, who plays Peacemaker, joined the cast of the sequel in September 2019, alongside the returning Robbie, who starred in the 2016 original. With the news that her former cardboard roommate would now be her co-worker, it only took “five seconds into meeting [Cena]” to reveal her hysterical history with the former WWE Champion.

“Is that going to be weird? I thought, I’m going to keep that to myself, I’m not going to tell him,” Robbie said. “That would be a weird way to start our working relationship and friendship. Then five seconds into meeting him: ‘I used to sleep in a room with a life-sized cut of you.'”

After her story concluded, guest host Anthony Anderson brought out a life-size cardboard cut-out of Robbie’s Suicide Squad character, Harley Quinn, gifting it to Cena.

“You also have to sleep with that in your room for two years, just to level the playing field,” Robbie requested, to which Cena jokingly agreed.

Cena is set to reprise his role as Peacemaker in an upcoming spin-off series for HBO Max, expected to debut in early 2022.