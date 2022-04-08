When Carmella sported a new mask for her match at WrestleMania 38, it was a mask designed by one of the children of her fiancee, WWE announcer Corey Graves.

This factoid was revealed by one of the principal designers of the mask, Jason Baker, in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“Story-time,” Baker tweeted. “Corey Graves’ son helped me & Tom Savini make Carmella’s WrestleMania 38 mask at Callosum Studios.”

Baker is most known to pro wrestling fans for his collaborations with Bray Wyat. Baker infamously designed Wyatt’s “The Fiend” mask and was instrumental in bringing The Firefly Funhouse to life. Late last year Baker spoke about the freedom he and Wyatt had while working with WWE.

“I will say this, WWE did give Bray and I a lot of creative freedom,” he admitted. “But also, a lot of times, everything had to get approved. There was little tweaks and changes and things like that and at the end of the day, whoever is splitting the bill is the one who gets the say.”

Callosum Studios, according to their Twitter profile, is a makeup effects company that specializes in masks, blood, and other props; the company is based out of Corey Graves’ hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

One of the designers, Tom Savini, is best known as the makeup artist/special effects technician for horror films such as Dawn of the Dead and Friday the 13th; he as also acted in films such as Machete and Machete Kills and directed the remake of George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead in 1990.

Despite the impressive new mask, it was not enough for Carmella to emerge victorious at WrestleMania. She and Zelina Vega would ultimately drop the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Naomi and Sasha Banks in a four-way match also featuring the teams of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley and Natalya and Shayna Bazler. The loss ended Carmella and Vega’s title reign at 132 days; the team would subsequently break up the next night on RAW.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]