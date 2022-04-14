Last night, the lucha libre promotion The Crash announced the card for their May 13 show in Tijuana, which featured former WWE star Lince Dorado in a tag team match against the team of Marty Scurll and Travis Banks.

A day later, Lince Dorado is looking to be removed from said match.

In a tweet early Thursday morning, the former Lucha House Party member announced he had asked The Crash to either remove him from the May 13 show or change his match altogether. He also stated the promotion was working on fulfilling his request.

“I have asked The Crash to remove me from the show or change my match for their May event,” Dorado tweeted. “Nothing else needs to be said. It’s my decision as I’m not influenced by anybody! They are working on it. Thank you. LD.”

One-half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions and Crash regular Mecha Wolf 450 responded to Dorado’s tweet by saying he pulled out of the show as well, hinting strongly it had to do with the involvement of Scurll and Banks. While Mecha Wolf appeared to deactivate his Twitter shortly thereafter, his tweet was captured via a screenshot by another account.

“Myself and many others had to pull from this show for many reasons,” Mecha Wolf tweeted. “I got offered a ridiculous amount of money to make the show. Morals > money.”

Both Marty Scurll and Travis Banks were among the many wrestlers who were named during the Speaking Out movement. Scurll was accused of taking advantage of a 16-year-old girl while intoxicated; he later admitted in a statement that the encounter occurred but claimed it was consensual.

Banks was accused by fellow wrestler Millie McKenzie of emotional abuse and abuse of power during their relationship, which occurred when the then 30-year-old Banks was training the then 17-year-old McKenzie to become a wrestler. Banks would admit to the relationship and McKenzie would later release abusive messages Banks allegedly sent her.

Scurll and Banks would both lose their jobs following Speaking Out, with Scurll being released from Ring of Honor in early 2021 following an internal investigation. Banks was released almost immediately from WWE in June of 2020.

The two have since attempted comebacks in wrestling, with Scurll wrestling overseas and in Puerto Rico. The Crash would have represented Scurll’s first appearance in Mexico since his return.

Banks meanwhile has wrestled in Mexico for months, most notably for Bandido’s Big Lucha and the International Wrestling Revolution Group (IWRG), where he recently held the promotion’s Intercontinental Middleweight Championship. After using Banks once, apologizing, and then using him again, Bandido apologized a second time, and Banks was subsequently banned from Big Lucha.

