Injuries in the wrestling business are always going to be around due to the nature of the sport.

With that in mind, five-time WWE Women’s Champion and two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss confirmed on T95 The Rock Station that she underwent surgery recently during her time away from the squared circle.

“I had surgery,” Bliss revealed. “I had to get my nose all handled because, after six broken noses, it finally collapsed.”

“Little Miss Bliss” took time off after her match against Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021 for the Raw Women’s Championship. During that time off, Bliss underwent surgery on her nose, as she mentioned, and got married to Ryan Cabrera.

Leading up to her return to WWE TV in February for the Elimination Chamber, vignettes aired where she would be in therapy sessions trying to sort out the trauma she endured under “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Bliss then took part in an Elimination Chamber match which saw herself and five other women compete for a match for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Becky Lynch. Bliss ended up being the last woman eliminated in the match, with Bianca Belair pinning her for the victory. Belair would go on to beat Lynch at WrestleMania 38 for the title.

Bliss was then off TV for almost three months and was reportedly frustrated with her position. “Five Feet of Fury” made her WWE return on the May 9 edition of “Monday Night Raw” when she defeated Sonya Deville in under a minute. Bliss would go on to pick up singles wins the following three weeks against Deville (again), former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop.

Bliss competed in a fatal four-way on last week’s “Monday Night Raw” in an attempt to become the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. Alas, she would end up falling short as Rhea Ripley defeated her, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan. On the most recent edition of “Monday Night Raw,” Bliss teamed with Morgan to defeat Doudrop and A.S.H. meaning that Bliss and Morgan have secured their spots in the Women’s Money in the Bank match.

