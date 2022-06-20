Alexa Bliss has accomplished nearly everything there is to do as a woman in WWE. Now, she may be taking a serious look at setting some goals for herself away from the ring.

“I think being the voice of an animated character would be so much fun- future goal,” Bliss tweeted over the weekend.

Bliss is preparing to participate in the women’s Money in the Bank match. She was on the winning side of a tag team qualifying match on last Monday’s “Raw” when she and Liv Morgan defeated the team of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. It will be Bliss’ third time participating in a Money in the Bank match. She won the contract in 2018 and cashed it in later that same night, pinning Nia Jax to become Raw Women’s Champion for the third time in her career.

Bliss returned to WWE programming on the May 9 episode of “Raw” after a brief hiatus. She previously reappeared at the beginning of the year in a series of vignettes. Those led to her participating in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the titular event back in February.

However, she disappeared from TV again after that match and did not appear at WrestleMania 38. Bliss reportedly voiced her frustration with the lack of creative direction for her character between Elimination Chamber and her return to “Raw” in May.

Prior to her return at the start of the year, Bliss had not been seen on WWE programming since she lost a Raw Women’s Championship match against Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021. Prior to her return in May, Bliss got married to music recording artist Ryan Cabrera and also underwent surgery to address multiple broken noses she’s suffered during her in-ring career.

“I had to get my nose all handled because, after six broken noses, it finally collapsed,” Bliss revealed during an interview on T95 The Rock Station.

