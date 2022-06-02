Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura’s upcoming Undisputed Tag Team Championship match is not slated to take place at WWE Hell In A Cell, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

The duo defeated The Usos on WWE “Raw” this week via disqualification after Jimmy Uso hit Riddle with his scooter, with the result officially making Riddle and Nakamura the number one contenders. But, it appears that as of now, the plans for that title match do not have it taking place this Sunday.

Instead, the match is expected to be taking place at WWE’s Money In The Bank in Las Vegas on July 2. The upcoming premium live event recently changed to a smaller venue after WWE announced that it would no longer be taking place at Allegiant Stadium as previously advertised, and instead, it will be happening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It had originally been reported that Roman Reigns was scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle at Money In The Bank, then against Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam, and finally, he would face Drew McIntyre at WWE’s Clash At The Castle in Wales. While the match against Riddle isn’t necessarily off, it is probably not going to be taking place now, at least not at WWE’s Money In The Bank.

This could also be a sign that Reigns is no longer expected to be appearing at WWE’s Money In The Bank, as he is working a lighter schedule now. The Tribal Chief was taken off the advertisement when WWE announced the venue change, which might be why the match is no longer set to happen between him and Riddle.

That would obviously open the door for Riddle and Nakamura to compete for the Unified Tag Team Championships at Money In The Bank instead. Both men are fighting on behalf of their individual tag team partners, who were injured in matches against The Usos, with Rick Boogs and Randy Orton currently on the shelf.

As of right now, there are no matches from WWE “SmackDown” scheduled to take place at WWE’s Hell In A Cell this weekend, but as is always the case with WWE, things can change and there is still the go-home episode of the blue brand to go.

You can see the updated card for WWE Hell In A Cell below:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, & Liv Morgan

