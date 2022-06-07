It’s about that time for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to re-emerge with a brand new episode of his Broken Skull Sessions series following his most recent interview with Jeff Jarrett. And according to a new report, WWE may have the next guest in mind for whenever Austin records next.

According to PWInsider, talk backstage at “WWE Monday Night Raw” last night was that “Raw” star The Miz will be a future guest on Broken Skull Sessions. Whether that would make Miz the next guest for BSS is unclear, nor was it 100% confirmed he would be a guest.

This news will surely make Miz happier than his adventure on last night’s episode of “Raw.” The former WWE Champion, accompanied by his wife Maryse, hosted a Miz TV segment featuring Riddle, which included comments from Maryse and Riddle about the size of Miz’s balls. Riddle then defeated Miz in a match where Miz was forced to wrestle in dress clothes and, towards the end, his underwear. If nothing else, it should make for an interesting discussion if Miz does appear on BSS.

Should Miz appear on the next Broken Skull Sessions episode, he would be the 28th wrestling star to make an appearance, following names such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, Ron Simmons, Diamond Dallas Page, and even AEW star Chris Jericho. To date, only The Undertaker has appeared on Broken Skull Sessions twice, first in November 2019 and then again in November 2020.

At this time, it’s unknown when the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions will air on Peacock. Since starting the show in 2019, Austin has scheduled the show to air once a month with a guest, indicating that Miz, or whoever the next guest is, will be appearing on the show next month in July.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]