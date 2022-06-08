WWE Women’s Triple Crown Champion Bayley took to Twitter today to tease fans with a cryptic photo that appears to be of her ring boots. The former-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion hasn’t wrestled for WWE since June 25th, 2021, when she and Seth Rollins got a mixed-tag victory over Bianca Belair & Cesaro.

There was no caption to the pic, but fans of the WWE Superstar have already filled the replies with desperate pleas for “Aunt Pam” to return to WWE programming. Eyeball emojis abound below the post, as well as fans saying things like “I miss you” and speculating a return at WWE Money In The Bank on July 2nd.

Bayley suffered an ACL injury this past summer. She has been vocal about “idiots” on social media who don’t respect the road to recovery, saying “you can’t rush what you want to last forever.”

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan are tied up in a program at the moment, and Ripley is dealing with some dental work along with it. Sasha Banks and Naomi are in the wind. Sonya Deville is only now starting to return to active competition, after a brief sojourn in upper management. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are locked in an impenetrable feud, and Ronda Rousey has crushed the “SmackDown” division and is left feuding with Natalya. Whether “Raw” or “SmackDown”, Bayley’s fans are right, the company desperately needs her.

Hopefully, this is in fact a tease for something bigger.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]