Dana Brooke had been having such a good month. The WWE 24/7 Champion has been a regular fixture of WWE programming, even getting a win over Becky Lynch a few weeks back, but was absent from this past Monday’s episode of “WWE Raw.”

Brooke tweeted out an update on her condition, thanking fans for the support and explaining she was involved in a “bad car accident” but is “doing good & will be back in no time.”

Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ❤️ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 28, 2022

After winning her first of six WWE 24/7 Championships in November of last year, Brooke has been a pillar of WWE’s 24/7 division, winning her latest title on the June 23rd edition of “WWE Main Event” in a chaotic segment that also saw R-Truth, Akira Tozawa & Nikki A.S.H temporarily hold the belt.

Brooke, who debuted with the company in “NXT” in 2015, was notably engaged to fellow WWE superstar Reggie, with the duo taking part in a double wedding ceremony on April 18th, which also involved the similarly-engaged Tamina and Akira Tozawa. The double wedding degenerated into all four superstars trading the WWE 24/7 Championship, with Brooke being the person to escape the brawl with the title. With the WWE since 2013, Brooke’s six runs with the WWE 24/7 Championship have been her only titles in the company.

While news that Brooke is feeling well in the wake of the accident is good news for her personally, it’s also good news for WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole. A recent rash of injuries in WWE, AEW & NJPW has led to a bevy of shakeups over the course of the summer. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have both been put on the shelf with injuries, Rhodes with a torn pectoral and Orton with a lingering back issue, while AEW Champion CM Punk is currently recovering from surgery to repair a broken foot.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]