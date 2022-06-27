Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the tag team known as FTR, have only gone toe-to-toe against one another once in history. In that match, which took place on “AEW: Dynamite” in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, the two’s performance drew comparisons to the technical classic that was Bret Hart versus Owen Hart at WrestleMania X.

During the post-show media scrum following AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, current AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Champion Harwood discussed his match with Wheeler, and how fans portrayed it.

“I saw a couple of people tweet about it saying, ‘Ah man, they did a rehash,’ No,” Harwood said. “I had rehash for the last 18 years of my career, Bret Hart, you know what I’m saying? … I saw a tweet and it was literally six or seven matches of Bret Hart and they were like, ‘Oh, watch this’ … I love wrestling and I watch it every single day. There isn’t a day that goes by I don’t watch wrestling, so yeah, if I accidentally subconsciously steal something from the match, my bad. I apologize for being a wrestling fan above everything else above all else. That’s my fault, okay?

“The one thing we stole, I guess, from the Bret/Owen match was the victory roll, because people thought that would be the finish and we wanted to trick you guys, that’s it. Other than that, we just wanted to work, we didn’t call anything. We went out there and freaking worked and reacted off each other.”

Harwood defeated Wheeler after about 15 minutes of in-ring action with a small package. Following the match, the two embraced in the center of the ring while holding their AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships.

FTR has won about as many different sets of major tag team championships as you can win. While in WWE under the name The Revival, they were able to win the “SmackDown” Tag Team Championships, the “Raw” Tag Team Championships twice, and the “NXT” Tag Team Championships twice — their combined tag title reigns in “NXT,” where the pairing began their journey as a team, remain the third-longest ever . Following their release from WWE in 2020, the self-proclaimed Top Guys went on to win the AEW Tag Team Championships by defeating”‘Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega.

Following a championship drought that lasted over a year, FTR were able to defeat the Lucha Brothers for the AAA Tag Team Championships on the October 16th, 2021 edition of “AEW: Dynamite.” At Supercard of Honor, Ring of Honor’s first show back after their hiatus and purchase by AEW President Tony Khan, FTR defeated the Briscoes in a critically-acclaimed tag team match for the ROH Tag Team Championships. And at Forbidden Door, FTR put their ROH Tag Team Championships on the line in a triple threat tag “Winner Takes All” match, which also saw the IWGP Tag Team Championships, held by the United Empire’s Great O’Khan and Jeff Cobb, on the line. FTR walked away with all of the gold, making the IWGP Tag Team titles the seventh major tag team win for the pairing.

To quote this article, please provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]