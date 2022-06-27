Tag Team Wrestling has been a staple of the professional wrestling business for decades upon decades.

During their podcast, “DDP Snake Pit”, WWE Hall of Famer DDP revealed who he believes is on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling tag teams.

“Arn & Tully,” DDP says. “I love Christian and Edge, I thought they were magic out there. Hart Foundation, really loved those guys together with Jimmy Hart and the whole deal, and I’m going back to the Valiant Brothers, Handsome Jimmy and Johnny Valiant.”

Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, known as The Brainbusters, were primarily a tag team in the latter half of the 1980s, and together, they were able to capture tag team gold in two different organizations, winning the NWA Tag Team Championships twice and the WWE Tag Team Championships once. The pairing was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Four Horsemen in 2012 alongside Ric Flair, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windam.

Edge and Christian were a tag team from 1996 until 2001, with the two winning seven WWE Tag Team Championships together. Edge and Christian had legendary stipulation matches with the Hardys and the Dudleys such as ladder matches and TLC matches. The two would team together on-and-off for the next 10 years following their original split, but would never pursue tag team gold again.

Similar to The Brainbusters, The Hart Foundation, comprised of Bret Hart and Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, was a tag team that began in the mid-80s and stayed together until 1991. The pairing won the WWE Tag Team Championships twice for a combined 483 days with the titles. In 2019, the pairing was put into the WWE Hall of Fame, marking Neidhart’s first ring and Bret’s second, as he went in by himself in 2006.

The Valiant Brothers, Johnny and Jimmy, were a tag team from the 1970s who primarily wrestled outside of WWE, having most of their success come from NWA and WWA. The Valiant Brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts listed off who he believes are the best tag teams in professional wrestling history.

“Number one, FTR, without a doubt,” Roberts said. “They are so freaking believable, they’re so intense, they’re tough, they make you earn it … I think I’m gonna go with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express … I’m gonna go back to the Assassins.”

FTR is currently active and is the only team to win the Raw Tag Team Championships, the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, the NXT Tag Team Championships, the AAA Tag Team Championships, the ROH Tag Team Championships, and the AEW Tag Team Championships. The pairing was put together during their time in NXT in 2014 and has been together ever since. The duo is currently signed to AEW.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has been around for decades, with their first tag team match together dating back to 1980. The pairing of Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton won the NWA Tag Team Championships on eight different occasions, along with a litany of many different tag titles from smaller organizations. The pairing was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and, most recently, wrestled at an indie event on June 18th, 2022.

There were different iterations of The Assassins, but Roberts believes that they are one of the best. Two members which had the most notoriety were Jody Hamilton and Hercules. The tag team was around from the 1960s until the 1980s.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “DDP Snake Pit” and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

