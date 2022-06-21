Adam Cole may be getting ready for a potential big match at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door this Sunday, but over the past week, he’s had to deal with renewed criticism of his body, most notably former WWE and WCW Champion Booker T. Several wrestling personalities have tweeted in support of Cole, and one of those coming to his defense appears to be current AEW rival Hangman Page. While not referring to Cole by name, Page fired off a tweet Tuesday morning that seemed to refer to Cole’s situation, as well as what led to Cole’s look becoming a topic of discussion.

“I just hope when I’m old and retired I don’t lower myself to some sh*t-ass podcast where I trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me,” Page tweeted.

i just hope that when im old and retired i don’t lower myself to some s--t ass podcast where i trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 21, 2022

While not outright stated, Page’s comments appear to be directed at Booker T. Last week, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized Cole for his lack of muscle, which he felt helped contribute to a recent string of injuries Cole had suffered. It’s worth noting that Booker had previously been positive on Cole when he worked for WWE under their NXT brand.

Since then, Booker has been criticized for his remarks by several people within the wrestling business, including Renee Paquette, though former WWE wrestler/producer Road Dogg did come to Booker’s defense. In his most recent podcast episodes, Booker has attempted to clarify his remarks and claimed it was not him showing a bias against Cole or AEW.

While he has appeared on “Dynamite” weekly since AEW Double or Nothing, Cole hasn’t wrestled a match since the event, reportedly due to AEW wanting to rest him before Forbidden Door after suffering multiple injuries. He is still expected to compete at the event and has recently been in a storyline involving Page and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White on AEW TV.

