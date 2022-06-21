Yesterday, the trial of Tammy “Sunny” Sytch took yet another turn when her attorney, Steven deLaroche, filed a motion to be withdrawn from representing the WWE Hall of Famer in her ongoing case. No resolution was determined at the time, but it appears one will be coming within the next week.

PWInsider reported today that a hearing has been scheduled regarding deLaroche’s motion for Thursday, June 30, at 9 a.m. The hearing was scheduled by Judge Karen Fox, who is presiding over Sytch’s trial for DUI Manslaughter and several other charges.

In his motion yesterday, deLaroche declared he was seeking to be withdrawn as Sytch’s legal representation due to an impasse between him and Sytch regarding how to handle her case, as well as Sytch not complying with the terms of an employment agreement between her and deLaroche. Despite that, deLaroche also requested that Sytch not be prejudiced if his withdrawal was granted.

As has been previously noted, Sytch was arrested on May 7 for a car accident that took place on March 25, where Sytch rear-ended another vehicle at a traffic stop that led to the death of a 75-year-old man. Sytch would also be treated for minor injuries after the accident. The arrest was delayed due to a wait on Sytch’s toxicology report, which would later reveal that her blood alcohol content was 3 1/2 a half times over the legal limit.

After initially posting bond, Sytch had her bond revoked and was ordered back to jail on May 13, where she has remained since. She would later issue a plea of not guilty on all charges. As her criminal trial has approached, Sytch has also been sued by the family of the victim killed in the accident, who are seeking $100K in damages, as well as a jury trial. Sytch filed to have the civil case dismissed earlier this month.

