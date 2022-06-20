Sasha Banks’ name has been in the wrestling media quite a lot over the past month after walking out of “Monday Night Raw.” Lately, there have even been reports that suggest Banks is no longer even with WWE.

In an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview with Nick Hausman, Lio Rush spoke about his new EP “Not Alone 2” dropping this Friday, June 24, and commented on the possibility of he and Banks possibly collaborating on a track down the road.

“Sasha can hop on a track for sure,” Rush stated. “The invitation is open.”

Hausman pressed a seemingly game Rush about whether he had ever heard Banks throw down bars.

“I haven’t, but, you know, with her cousin being Snoop Dogg, I’m pretty sure there’s some talent there.”

Banks, along with tag team partner Naomi, walked out of “Monday Night Raw” on May 16th, leaving their Women’s Tag Team Championships on John Laurinitis’ desk. The duo won the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38 Night 2, defeating Zelina and Carmella for the titles. The match also involved two other teams that were comprised of Natalya & Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan.

On the night of the infamous walk-out, Naomi was allegedly scheduled to defeat Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. in a six-pack. This would mean that Naomi would’ve gone on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell, while Sasha was allegedly scheduled to face Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. The match ended up being altered into a singles match between former Raw Women’s Champions Asuka and Becky Lynch, which was won by Asuka.

Naomi and Banks have each had their own share of singles success before entering the Tag Division, with Naomi having won the Smackdown Women’s Championship twice in her career and Banks having won the Raw Women’s Championship five times and the Smackdown Women’s Championship once.

Banks has also won the Women’s Tag Team Championship twice before, alongside partner Bayley. The pairing were the inaugural champions in 2019 and reclaimed the belts in 2020 by defeating the team of Nikki Cross, now Nikki A.S.H., and Alexa Bliss.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts