Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most successful actors in recent times, making movies and even having a show dedicated to his early life.

The Rock did not start in Hollywood, however, as he was first a WWE Superstar. Current WWE Superstar Madcap Moss revealed on “The Power Trip After Party” what advice The Rock gave him and others regarding acting.

“[The Rock] came and talked to a group of us one time and someone asked him about being able to go beyond WWE and get into Hollywood and get into acting,” Moss said. “[The Rock] said, ‘We should all want to transcend the business. We should all want to be that big of a star, but you have to master the business before you can transcend it.”

The Rock made his debut for WWE at “Survivor Series” 1995 as a babyface and, not long after, was met with a chorus of boos and “Die Rocky, Die” chants. That would not deter The Rock, however, as he would go on to accomplish feats not many have. The Rock is a former 10-time World Champion in WWE, with two of those coming from winning the original WCW Championship after WWE bought them out.

The Rock is also a former two-time Intercontinental Champion and a former five-time World Tag Team Champion, once alongside Chris Jericho, once with The Undertaker, and three times with Mick Foley while Foley was under the Mankind character. The Rock won the Royal Rumble in 2000.

Following his tenure with WWE, The Rock has had no shortage of success, taking part in projects like the Fast & Furious series, The Game Plan, Jumanji, and so many more. The Rock is also moving into the Superhero world, taking on the DC Character role of a character known as Black Adam.

Madcap Moss has been in WWE since 2014, mostly under the NXT banner. Moss had a quick stint on the main roster alongside Mojo Rawley, where he turned on Rawley and won the 24/7 Championship, but that fazed out pretty quick.

Moss returned to television in 2021 alongside Happy Corbin as Corbin’s sidekick who would tell jokes to entertain him. A few weeks ago, Moss had enough of Corbin’s treatment of him and turned on him, getting cheered in the process.

Moss has defeated Corbin in their first two outings with the first taking place at “WrestleMania Backlash” and the second taking place at “Hell in a Cell”.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “The Power Trip After Party” and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]