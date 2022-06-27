Jeff Hardy was arrested on June 13 for a DUI, marking the third time he’s been arrested for driving under the influence in 10 years. “The Charismatic Enigma” has had countless issues with substance abuse over the years, taking those issues with him from company to company.

His latest boss, AEW President Tony Khan, was added to the list of people to discipline Jeff for his behavior, suspending him without pay until he’s able to successfully recover from said issues.

Many people have publicly made comments about Jeff since the arrest was made, with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stating that he doesn’t want Hardy back in a wrestling ring, but regardless, people can’t give up on the legendary performer. Road Dogg Jesse James joined in on the conversation during the latest episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know? Podcast.”

“People believe in second chances. America was built on second chances, WWE was dang sure built on second chances, and the fact is that Jeff deserves one,” Road Dogg said. “He’s been living hard and it’s time to stop now. He has to be ready and willing to do whatever it takes to stop living that way.

With a history of substance abuse himself, James provided some advice to Jeff on his journey through recovery.

“I didn’t know living a different way was a possibility for me,” James said. “I thought, and I say this all the time, I didn’t care which handful of pills killed me and I was wondering which one was going to do it and when. Living crazy like that, you don’t have to live like that ever again and it’s okay. I hope he realizes that now, but it’s not easy, it’s not easy to get off that vicious merry-go-round man. You’ve got to reach out and somebody’s got to pull you off kind of, that’s maybe where we’re at right now. Praying for him for sure, first and foremost. I can’t do anything for him but pray for him.”

Jeff’s brother Matt has since commented on the situation revolving around his brother, stating that Jeff is embarrassed and remorseful about this latest issue. Unfortunately for Matt, this puts him in a very tough position in AEW without his tag team partner on the roster, but Matt did state he and Tony Khan have had talks about what’s next for him as a singles wrestler.

It’s unclear what the future will hold for Jeff inside an AEW or wrestling ring in general, but the most important date on his mind will have to be July 5th, when his hearing for several charges takes place in court.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oh You Didn’t Know? with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]