It’s now been a week and a half since former CMLL star and Ring of Honor star Rush debuted in AEW at Double or Nothing, aligning himself with long-time friend Andrade El Idolo. And while there are still some details to be wrinkled out before Rush is a full-time AEW wrestler, he’s already excited about working for his new boss, AEW owner, and CEO Tony Khan.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, the former Ring of Honor World Champion discussed his first meeting with Khan, which Rush described as brief, and his impressions of the man running the show at AEW.

“We haven’t had a long talk,” Rush revealed. “Andrade presented him. I think he’s a nice guy. A simple guy! Imagine! Seeing him that humble, you surprise yourself. He’s a mastermind. He’s doing impressive things with AEW and that motivates you even more as a wrestler. Because he’s doing the things the fans want.

“That’s what this is about! Listening to the fans, to hear the audience. Not everyone can do it, and the fact that he’s doing it, he has my respect for that. There was only one talk on the day of the tapings. I think he’s an extraordinary guy. I am thankful for the opportunity. Soon I’ll be at my 100% there to show the world that El Toro Blanco Rush is what AEW needs.”

As of this writing, it’s unknown when Rush will debut on either “AEW Dynamite” or “AEW Rampage,” though it is expected it will coincide with Andrade’s return to AEW programming. Aside from AEW Double or Nothing and an appearance at AAA TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, Andrade hasn’t been seen since being defeated by Darby Allin in a Coffin Match on “AEW Dynamite”, having taken time off to get married to WWE SmackDown star Charlotte Flair.

