Toni Storm made her return to wrestling on the 3/30 episode of “AEW Dynamite,” but she was contacted to compete at a major show before that.

During an appearance on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette,” Storm revealed she was “contacted to do Ring Of Honor for WrestleMania weekend,” which saw the company put on their “Supercard Of Honor” show. That ended up being a historic night for the company, but she was asked to be involved “before Tony Khan bought Ring Of Honor.”

Storm did not end up being part of that event, but she admitted that being asked got her “really excited again.” She says she “hadn’t felt that in a while” following her WWE departure, which took place late in 2021 as she was feeling burnt out from the business.

“But when I was contacted about that the thought of me wrestling again, I was like, ‘Ooh, hey, I would like to do that,’” she said. “Something clicked … it’s the best job in the world and it shouldn’t be a misery.”

Before leaving WWE, Storm had been feuding with Charlotte Flair over the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship, and she opted to leave abruptly amid their storyline. That rivalry saw the former NXT UK Women’s Champion end up covered in pie, which most fans saw as a low point for her. But she has since admitted was a good thing, as WWE originally wanted her shirt to get ripped off so she’d end up in her underwear.

Storm is not the only former WWE Superstar who had been contacted about being involved in the ROH show during WWE WrestleMania weekend, as Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux had reportedly been booked for the show, but communication for that ended up being muddled when ROH was sold.

Storm has since returned to the wrestling ring though, having signed for AEW where she has been a frequent performer since. She was involved in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, eventually being knocked out in the semi-finals by Britt Baker. Of course, now that Khan is the official owner of ROH, there is a chance that Storm could end up appearing on a show in the future.

