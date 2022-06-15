Lost in the news of Jeff Hardy’s arrest for DUI this past Monday and his subsequent suspension from AEW is the status of the Hardys this Saturday for TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. The brothers have been scheduled to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico in the main event of the show, and with Jeff’s arrest all but taking him out of the event, questions about Matt Hardy’s status for the show have emerged as well.

At a press conference earlier on Wednesday, covered by Mas Lucha, AAA President Dorian Roldan was asked about the status of the match. While saying nothing about Jeff Hardy, he confirmed that Matt Hardy would be at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this Saturday. As for the new plans for the main event, Roldan said more details would emerge later Wednesday.

Dorian Roldán confirma que @MATTHARDYBRAND estará el sábado en Triplemanía XXX Cap. 02 en Tijuana y que hoy por la noche habrá más noticias al respecto. pic.twitter.com/uHnrWwijs9 — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) June 15, 2022

Roldan’s statements would echo Dave Meltzer on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, where he stated that AAA would be attempting to keep Matt on the show while replacing Jeff with another outsider. At the time, it was unknown who AAA would be bringing in to replace Jeff, and no report has emerged today regarding any possible candidates.

Regardless of his AAA status, Jeff Hardy’s problems are far from over. A video surfaced today of Jeff drinking the night before his arrest; Wrestling Inc. has been able to confirm that the video came from the SlamDown VII convention, where Hardy performed a concert that evening.

In addition to Matt Hardy’s appearance, TripleMania XXX will also feature the continuation of the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament, with Penta Oscuro taking on Blue Demon Jr. and Psycho Clown battling Villano IV. The loser of the matches will be forced to put their masks on the line at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City in October. AEW star Rey Fenix and AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo will also be in action on the show.

