The world is Wardlow’s oyster now since he defeated MJF at AEW Double or Nothing to officially become a member of the AEW roster. As such, he can pursue any goal he wants to, and many would like to see him have a chance to win the AEW World Championship.

In an interview with “Forbes”, Wardlow talked about the AEW World Championship. While he admitted it was a goal, there is something else he would like to get squared away first.

“This is what people need to understand,” Wardlow said. “I am absolutely 100 percent, without a doubt, without a question, am going to be AEW World Heavyweight Champion one day. That doesn’t even concern me. To me, that’s money in the bank. I cannot give my energy to the AEW World Title until I take care of unfinished business. You don’t just get to disrespect Wardlow and get away with it, and there’s a gentleman in the company that has, so it’s time for him to pay the piper.

“I want to hold every title in the company, so the TNT title just happens to be the first one that presented itself to me,” Wardlow said. “Of course, everybody wants to be world heavyweight champion. I want to be world heavyweight champion, but more than that, I want the title that I’ve thought about every day. I want the title that I believe is rightfully mine, and more so than that, I need to teach Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky some respect.”

Wardlow previously challenged Sky for the TNT Championship during Sky’s first reign as champion on March 16, after he won the title shot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution a week earlier. Sky retained the title due to interference from MJF. On a recent episode of “AEW Dynamite”, Wardlow declared his intentions to win the TNT Championship from Sky, though a match has not yet been scheduled as Sky recovers from an injury.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]