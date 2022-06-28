A title shot is on the line on tonight’s episode of WWE “NXT”.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The winning team will get a match against Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jane for the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship on The Great American Bash special on Tuesday, July 5.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is set for a face-to-face segment with Cameron Grimes. Grimes will challenge Breakker for his title at The Great American Bash.

The new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs are set to appear on tonight’s episode to address their surprising title win. They won the titles on last Thursday’s episode of “NXT UK”.

Briggs and Jensen were originally going to challenge Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter for the titles. However, Carter and Smith were forced to vacate due to Smith suffering a ruptured MCL. The match was then changed to a four-way elimination match for the vacant title. Briggs & Jensen defeated Teoman & Rohan Raja, Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, and Mark Andrews & Wild Boar.

Plus, Nikkita Lyons is set to return on tonight’s episode. Lyons has been out of action since the end of May due to a partial MCL tear and sprain. The injury forced her to withdraw from the Women’s Breakout Tournament. She was replaced by Tiffany Stratton, who lost in the final to Roxanne Perez.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

Nikkita Lyons returns

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes face to face

New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs address their title win

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight’s “NXT” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

No warm ups, no mercy. The 🦁 returns to the jungle next week! #WWENXT @nikkita_wwe pic.twitter.com/hzzwNnJyhj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 24, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]