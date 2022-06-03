Tonight’s “WWE SmackDown” broadcasts live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Madcap Moss is set to return tonight. Moss has not been seen on WWE programming since he was attacked by Happy Corbin on the May 13 episode of “SmackDown”. Corbin attacked Moss with a steel chair, and then used the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy to “Pillmanize” Moss’ neck.

On the following week’s episode of “SmackDown”, Corbin gloated over the attack. He said he’s the happiest he’s ever been. He then took things even further by destroying the Andre The Giant Memorial Trophy, leaving it in pieces on the arena floor.

Moss wrote on Twitter that Corbin will see a brand new side of him tonight. WWE is reportedly considering a gimmick change for Moss.

“You spit in the face of Andre’s legacy,” Moss wrote. “You tried to end my career. But you didn’t – cuz Madcap is built different. Corbin, get ready to see a side of me you’ve never seen before No jokes. No cap. Next week on #SmackDown I’m coming to WHOOP YOUR ASS”

Corbin later responded to the news of Moss’ return in a promo that WWE released on social media.

WWE is also promoting Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle for tonight’s “SmackDown”. The makeshift tag team is in line for a tag title shot after a disqualification win over the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos on Monday night’s “Raw”. However, it’s unclear when that title match will happen. It reportedly will not be a late addition to Sunday’s “Hell In A Cell” card. Instead, it’s believed the tag title match will be held for next month’s “Money In The Bank” event.

As of this morning, no matches are announced for tonight’s show:

