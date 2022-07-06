Two title matches are on tap for tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”.

The Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Interim World Championship against House of Black’s Brody King. King earned the title shot by winning the double-ring, 20-man Royal Rampage match on this past Friday’s episode of “Rampage”.

Moxley won the interim championship by defeating New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The interim title was introduced after the current AEW World Champion CM Punk announced he would need to take some time away from the ring to undergo surgery for an injury. The timetable for Punk’s return is unclear. A unification match against the interim champion will be held once Punk is back.

Wardlow will get another title shot against TNT Champion Scorpio Sky. Tonight, they will clash in a Street Fight. Sky successfully fended off Wardlow’s title challenge on the March 16 episode of “Dynamite” thanks interference by MJF and Shawn Spears. Wardlow would exact his revenge against both men, culminating in a decisive victory over MJF at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Also, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will try to put their recent issues aside as they face The Butcher and The Blade. Butcher and Blade eliminated Strickland from the Royal Rampage match.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

AEW Interim World Championship Match: Brody King vs. Jon Moxley (c)

TNT Championship “Street Fight” Match: Wardlow vs. Scorpio Sky (c)

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus will appear live

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Dynamite” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Get ready for a huge #AEWDynamite tonight on TBS, with @tonyschiavone24 at the #AEW Control Center, coming to you from Rochester, NY!

▶️ https://t.co/81brBNL6Rc pic.twitter.com/Ngy1fPgt4I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2022

