Two of AEW’s top stars will be in action on tonight’s episode of “Rampage”.

Orange Cassidy is set to face Tony Nese in a match that was set up during a backstage segment on this past Wednesday’s “Dynamite”. Nese and Mark Sterling were gathering signatures for a petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster. Cassidy declined. However, if Nese defeats Cassidy on tonight’s “Rampage”, Cassidy must sign the petition.

Eddie Kingston will face DDT Pro’s Konosuke Takeshita on tonight’s episode. Takeshita is a former five-time KO-D Openweight Champion in DDT and is one of the company’s top stars. He’s been appearing in AEW since April and has already had some standout performances in matches against Hangman Page and Jay Lethal.

Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be in action on tonight’s “Rampage”. He will team with Lee Moriarty against Gates of Agony, the tag team of Toa Liona and Kaun managed by Tully Blanchard.

Gresham’s appearance comes on the same day tickets went on sale for the next ROH pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor. Three title matches have already been announced for the event. However, a title challenger for Gresham has yet to be revealed.

Gresham’s match on tonight’s “Rampage” is only his second in-ring appearance in AEW. He successfully defended his ROH World Title against Dalton Castle on the Battle of the Belts II special back in April.

Gresham will not be the only ROH titleholder appearing on tonight’s “Rampage”. ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez will also be in action, tagging with Serena Deeb.

The following lineup is announced for tonight’s “Rampage”:

Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese

Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty vs. Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)

Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb in action

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Rampage” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10 PM ET.

