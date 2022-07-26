Since PAC became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, AEW CEO Tony Khan has made clear that PAC would be a fighting champion — not just against AEW talent but against talent across the globe. That has held firm so far, with PAC already defending the title against Shota Umino in Revolution Pro Wrestling weeks ago in a match that aired on “AEW Dark.”

Today, AEW revealed that the formula will be replicated for PAC’s second All-Atlantic Championship defense, with the promotion announcing the Bastard’s next challenge on Twitter.

“On tonight’s new episode of AEW Dark, AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC defends the title against LJ Cleary at 7/6c on YouTube!”

Much like PAC’s match with Umino, the title match will be airing on a few days’ delay, having been filmed on July 22 at Over The Top Wrestling’s (OTT) Slam Poetry event in Dublin, Ireland. In an odd twist, the match is also several years in the making, as PAC vs. Cleary was originally booked for OTT ScrapperMania 2020 before it was canceled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first AEW appearance for Clearly, and arguably the biggest match in the career of a young man who has been wrestling since he was 15. The now 23-year-old Irishman is known for his appearances for English promotions RevPro and PROGRESS Wrestling, as well as Insane Championship Wrestling(ICW) in Scotland.

Cleary is best known, however, for his appearances in OTT, where he is a former Gender Neutral Champion and was a member of the popular trio More Than Hype, alongside fellow youngsters Darren Kearney and Nathan Martin. The trio was involved in several high-profile trios matches during their run, including matches against The Rascalz and the Lucha Brothers and Rey Horus in 2019. The trio split after Kearney and Martin quit wrestling following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hey, I have came to the decision that my journey in wrestling is over. I want to once again thank everyone who’s ever supported me on my journey. I really hope this doesn’t offended anyone but I’ve decided to unfollow a lot of people and I promise it’s nothing personal. — Darren Kearney (@DarrenKearney_) December 24, 2021

OK so I didn't say anything about leaving cause I was grand just leaving wrestling behind. It's just disrespectful to make out or assume that my decision was anyone's other than my own. My decision was made ages ago and there is countless reasons beyond the obvious- — Nathan Martin (@NathanMartinNM) June 10, 2021

