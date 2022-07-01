It’s been one year of The Man and The Architect.

Becky Lynch took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her marriage to Seth Rollins, sharing never-before-seen photos from the ceremony. “One year ago I married the greatest man I’ve ever known. @wwerollins,” Lynch wrote.

The photos show Rollins, Lynch, and their baby Roux at the intimate ceremony. The couple seemingly got married in a whirlwind last year, with Rollins sharing an Instagram story that read “Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married” along with a picture of his now-wife, with a confirmation from WWE later cementing the couple’s married status for the WWE Universe.

Originally getting engaged in August 2019, the couple planned on getting married in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the wedding to get postponed. They did announce Becky Lynch’s pregnancy that month, with the former-WWE Raw Women’s Champion giving birth to Roux on in December 2020.

Rollins recently qualified for the Men’s Money In The Bank Match, while Lynch won a last chance elimination six-pack challenge to qualify for this year’s women’s Money In The Bank match, as well. Both matches will take place on July 2nd in Las Vegas, NV. The night will be an important one for Lynch, who is trying to regain the “Raw” Women’s Championship that she lost to Bianca Belair in April.

Rollins hasn’t been quite as sentimental on his Instagram, as his latest post is still a taunt at WWE legend John Cena, with a picture of Cena’s broken nose, suffered at the hands (well, knee) of Rollins. Rollins was previously in a feud with the now-injured Cody Rhodes.

