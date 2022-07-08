WWE has been keen on unifying their titles recently, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 and the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Tag Team Championships on the May 20th edition of “Friday Night Smackdown.”

While speaking with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion and current “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair commented on the possibility of WWE’s two biggest Women’s Championships being unified into one.

“I have a lot on my resume right now in a very short amount of time,” Belair said. “That’s another thing I can add to the resume. I would like to have two golds on both shoulders. I mean, gold is my favorite color.”

Belair has held the “Raw” Women’s Championship since April 2nd when she defeated Becky Lynch for the title on night one WrestleMania 38. Prior to this win, Belair also won the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37 when she defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of the first of two nights. Belair ultimately lost that title to Lynch at SummerSlam that same year in a shocking 26 seconds.

Liv Morgan holds the “SmackDown” Women’s Title for now, which she won at WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract she won earlier in the night to defeat Ronda Rousey. This marked Morgan’s first title win on any brand in WWE after having been with the company since 2015 and having been on the main roster since 2017. Morgan debuted on the main roster as 1/3 of a group known as the Riott Squad, a group which included herself, Sarah Logan, and current AEW Star, Ruby Soho, known as Ruby Riott in WWE.

The “Raw” and “SmackDown” Women’s Championships have been held at the same time before, however, they were not unified. In 2019, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win both Flair’s “SmackDown” Women’s Championship and Rousey’s “Raw” Women’s Championship.

Lynch would go on to defend the two titles separately, firstly losing the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank 2019. Lynch would not lose the “Raw” Women’s Championship until she was forced to relinquish the title on the May 10th, 2020 edition of “Monday Night Raw” due to being pregnant.

