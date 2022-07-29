Booker T has named released stars he believes WWE management should bring back into the company.

During a live stream with the “Hall of Fame Podcast,” Booker T revealed that he would bring Bray Wyatt back into WWE, stating that there was so much more that could’ve been done with him, and the company didn’t use him to his fullest potential. Wyatt was released in late July of last year due to reasons that were not related to creative.

“I’d probably want to get Bray Wyatt back in the fold, man, just because Bray was such an enigma. He was on his own island.”

He also said that as far as female talent goes, he would bring two current AEW signees back into the mix. He said that one of them would be former student Athena, who was released in early November and made her return to the independent scene. She signed with the company in early May and officially made her AEW debut during Double Or Nothing.

“Ember Moon … She probably wouldn’t want to come back, but I don’t know. From a female perspective, maybe the girl with the — Toni Storm — the girl with the eye patch. I thought she had something.

Storm requested her release in late December of last year after flying herself home from a house show in Baltimore and made her AEW debut on the March 30 edition of “Dynamite”.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of the company. Elsewhere, Triple H was named the new Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations after Vince McMahon recently announced his retirement to the shock of fans and talent alike. The news follows allegations that McMahon had paid several women money that amounted to $14.6 million, including a former paralegal he had an affair with, a former wrestler who he coerced into having oral sex, and a former employee with who he sent unsolicited naked pictures to.

